Global Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The students and workers non-residential accommodation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $17.18 billion in 2023 to $18.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to educational enrollment, economic conditions, urbanization, government policies, demographic shifts.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The students and workers non-residential accommodation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $29.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the adoption of online and hybrid education methods, remote work trends, international mobility, sustainability and esg, health and safety regulations.

Growth Driver Of The Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Market

An increasing number of international students and workers in developed countries is expected to propel the growth of the students and workers non-residential accommodation market going forward. International students and workers refer to individuals who come from foreign countries to study or work in another country. Non-residential accommodations play a vital role in supporting international students and workers by providing affordable, convenient, and flexible lodging options near educational institutions and workplaces.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the students and workers non-residential accommodation market include American Campus Communities, Unite Group PLC, Campus Apartments Inc., Asset Plus Companies, Centurion Corporation.

Major companies operating in the student and worker non-residential accommodation markets are increasing their focus on introducing high-quality living experiences to maximize profit in the market. High-quality living experiences refer to the overall quality of life and satisfaction that individuals enjoy in their living environments. This includes factors such as comfortable and well-maintained accommodations, access to essential services, safety, a sense of community, and amenities that enhance their daily lives.

Segments:

1) By Type: Dormitories, Off Campus Establishments, Migrant Workers' Camps

2) By Price Point: Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury

3) By Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

4) By Mode of Booking: Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Other Mode Of Booking

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading The Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the students and workers non-residential accommodation market in 2023. North America was the second largest region in the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market. The regions covered in the students and workers non-residential accommodation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Market Definition

Student and workers non-residential accommodations refers to services like hotels, hostels, campgrounds, and other private lodging facilities that offer transient housing as well as other hospitality services. These establishments offer short-term or long-term lodging that can serve as a primary residence for the duration of the stay.

Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on students and workers non-residential accommodation market size, students and workers non-residential accommodation market drivers and trends, students and workers non-residential accommodation market major players, students and workers non-residential accommodation competitors' revenues, students and workers non-residential accommodation market positioning, and students and workers non-residential accommodation market growth across geographies. The students and workers non-residential accommodation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

