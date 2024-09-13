Surgical Sutures And Staples Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Surgical Sutures And Staples Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Surgical Sutures And Staples Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The surgical sutures and staples market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.48 billion in 2023 to $14.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, surgical procedure volumes, healthcare infrastructure, minimally invasive surgery (mis).

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The surgical sutures and staples market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, biodegradable and bio-absorbable products, telemedicine and remote surgery, value-based healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Surgical Sutures And Staples Market

The increase in the number of surgical procedures across the globe is an important driver for the surgical sutures and staples market. This is mainly because surgeries are an important treatment procedure used to repair an injury, relieve symptoms, restore function, remove diseased organs, or replace anatomical parts of the body. Moreover, surgeries are also performed under emergency conditions such as trauma, fracture, and acute infection.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the surgical sutures and staples market include Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Conmed Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson.

Major companies operating in the surgical sutures and staples are developing innovative products to drive revenues in the market. ECHELON 3000 Stapler is a digitally-enabled device that offers surgeons simple, one-handed powered articulation, enhancing ease of use and control.

Segments:

1) By Type: Surgical Sutures, Surgical Staples

2) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Clinics

3) By Surgical Sutures: Absorbable, Non Absorbable

4) By Surgical Staples: Disposable Surgical Staplers, Reusable Surgical Staplers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global surgical sutures and staples market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the surgical sutures and staples market share. The regions covered in the surgical sutures and staples market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Surgical Sutures And Staples Market Definition

Surgical sutures and staples are medical devices used by surgeons to hold skin, internal organs, blood vessels, or any other tissues together after they have been severed during surgery. Sutures and staples hold incised body parts together until they are completely healed. These devices can either be absorbable or non-absorbable. An absorbable suture breaks down in tissue and degrades as a wound or incision heals. A non-absorbable suture resists the body's attempt to dissolve it. Non-absorbable sutures must be removed after a surface incision heals.

