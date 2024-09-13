Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Urinary Stone Devices And Equipment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.97 billion in 2023 to $3.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising incidence of urinary stones, aging population, improved access to healthcare, lifestyle factors.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to minimally invasive techniques, emerging markets growth, personalized medicine, regulatory support.

Growth Driver Of The Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Market

The increasing prevalence of Kidney Stones, especially in the geriatric population is driving the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market growth. The incidence of urolithiasis is reported to be increasing across the globe.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market include Boston Scientific Corporation Inc., Cook Medical, C.R. Bard, Direx Group, Dornier MedTech, Bard Medical Division, Richard Wolf.

Major companies operating in urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market are introducing innovative platforms such as MONARCH Platform to increase their revenue in the market. The MONARCH Platform aims to create new treatment paradigms that help improve patient's lives with the first flexible robotic platform cleared for use in bronchoscopy and urology procedures.

Segments:

1) By Product: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Holmium Laser Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices, Stone Retrieval Devices, Ureteral Stents

2) By Stone Type: Calcium Stones, Struvite, Uric Acid, Cystine, Drug-Induced

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market report. The regions covered in the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Urinary stone treatment devices and equipment are used in the treatment and management of stones formed in the kidneys and urinary tract. Kidney stones form when urine crystal-forming substances such as calcium, uric acid, and oxalate.

Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market size, urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market drivers and trends, urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market major players, urinary stone treatment devices and equipment competitors' revenues, urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market positioning, and urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

