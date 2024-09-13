Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $0.64Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The veterinary patient monitoring equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.46 billion in 2023 to $0.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing pet ownership and humanization of pets, rising prevalence of chronic diseases in pets, awareness of the benefits of veterinary patient monitoring, government initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The veterinary patient monitoring equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising pet healthcare expenditure, veterinary telemedicine, globalization of veterinary services, rising demand for personalized veterinary care, growing popularity of pet insurance.

Growth Driver Of The Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market

An increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals serves as one of the major drivers for the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market. An increase in the incidence of diseases in livestock and companion animals will require monitoring equipment to diagnose the diseases in animals.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market include Smiths Group PLC, Hallowell Engineering & Manfufacturing Corporation, DRE Veterinary, Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc.

Major companies operating in the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market are focusing on strategic partnerships like the Mella Pet Care alliance with PetHub, Inc. to better meet the needs of their existing consumers. This collaboration between Mella Pet Care and PetHub, Inc. will allow customers to effortlessly upload pet data from PetHub into the Mella app and provide health data back to PetHub, comprising medical records and immunization histories.

Segments:

1) By Product: Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Other Products

2) By Animal: Small Companion Animals, Large Companion Animals, Wild Animals, Zoo Animals, Aquatic Animals, Exotic Animals

3) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Research Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the veterinary patient monitoring market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the global veterinary patient monitoring market share. The regions covered in the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Definition

Veterinary patient monitoring equipment refers to a type of devices and instruments that continuously track and record changes in patient wellbeing, monitor animals' respiration, blood pressure, and other vital signs, and provide warning systems. These systems are used to continuously monitor the animals to detect diseases at early stages to prevent any risks

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on veterinary patient monitoring equipment market size, veterinary patient monitoring equipment market drivers and trends, veterinary patient monitoring equipment market major players, veterinary patient monitoring equipment competitors' revenues, veterinary patient monitoring equipment market positioning, and veterinary patient monitoring equipment market growth across geographies. The veterinary patient monitoring equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

