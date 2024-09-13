Mongolians Enjoy Books As 36Th National Book Festival Begins

(MENAFN- IANS) Ulan Bator, Sep 13 (IANS) The 36th edition of Mongolia's National Festival officially launched nationwide on Friday, under the vibrant theme 'Let's Read More'.

This semi-annual celebration of literature, organised by the non-governmental organization Nomiin Soyolt Yertunts (World of Book Culture), takes place each spring and autumn.

The three-day festival is a significant cultural event in Mongolia, bringing together hundreds of publishers, booksellers, authors, and thousands of avid readers. It provides a unique for exploring a diverse range of literary genres, discovering new books, and meeting emerging talents.

Under the auspices of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, the autumn's festival promises an engaging lineup of activities, including author readings, book signings, and interactive workshops tailored for readers of all ages.

These events are designed to foster a deeper connection between readers and the literary world, offering opportunities for learning and interaction, Xinhua news agency reported.

As Mongolia's largest book event, the National Book Festival plays a crucial role in promoting literacy and a love of reading across the nation. The festival not only highlights the importance of books in Mongolian culture but also encourages a vibrant exchange of ideas and creativity, according to the organiser.