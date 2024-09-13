عربي


CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


9/13/2024 10:31:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Bid procedure, 2024-09-20
Bonds SWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1061. SE0011281922. 2029-11-12
SWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1056, SE0004517290, 2032-06-01
Bid date 2024-09-20
Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Offered volume (corresponding nominal amount) 1061: 1500 million SEK +/-1500 million SEK
1056: 1200 million SEK +/-1200 million SEK
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 1061: 1500 million SEK per bid
1056: 1200 million SEK per bid
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 10 million per bid
Expected allocation time Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date 2024-09-24
Settlement amount To be paid to the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system SWIFT: VPCSSESSXXX Account: 1 4948 6383 CTM BIC: RIKSSESS ALERT acronym: RIKSBANK

Stockholm, 2024-09-13

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

