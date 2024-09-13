Upgaming Launches New Mini Game: Shooting Range

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enterprise iGaming solutions provider Upgaming unveils Shooting Range, a thrilling mini-game with multiple difficulty levels and dynamic rewards

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading iGaming Solutions provider Upgaming announced the release of its newest mini game, Shooting Range. Designed for both casual and experienced players, Shooting Range is an exciting, fast-paced game that tests players' aim, precision, and luck.The gameplay is straightforward: players aim, shoot, and try to hit the correct target in each round. The game offers three difficulty levels-low, medium, and high-allowing players to choose the level of challenge they prefer. Each difficulty mode has eight targets, with the risk of missing increasing as the difficulty rises. The higher the risk, the greater the reward, creating an engaging experience for players.In low-risk mode, players face just one incorrect target, while medium mode introduces two, and high-risk mode has three. As players successfully hit targets, their winnings and multipliers increase, rewarding accuracy and daring decisions. For those who love taking risks, Shooting Range offers the chance to multiply their winnings even more through its unique bonus round.In the bonus round, players have a 50/50 chance to triple their winnings in low-risk mode, multiply them by six in medium-risk mode, or even by ten if they were playing with a high-risk mode. It's a thrilling test of nerves, where one well-placed shot can lead to massive rewards.Upgaming is gearing up to introduce Shooting Range to the world at two major industry events. Attendees at SBC Summit Lisbon , from September 24 to 26, will be the first to experience this exciting new game. The Upgaming team will be at stand C320, ready to offer live demos and answer questions about the game. If you miss out on Lisbon, don't worry-Shooting Range will also be featured at SiGMA Europe 2024 in November. These exhibitions are the perfect opportunity to get a firsthand look at what makes Shooting Range so engaging and to discover the wide range of Upgaming's mini games.For operators looking to add Shooting Range to their platform, Upgaming offers two convenient ways to access the game. First, the mini-game is available as part of Upgaming's award-winning casino games aggregator software , which includes a vast collection of over 12,000 casino games. This software seamlessly integrates into existing systems, giving operators access to an extensive library of top-quality games, including Shooting Range.Alternatively, operators can opt for the complete suite of Upgaming's mini games. This tailored collection features a variety of fast-paced, easy-to-play mini-games that appeal to a wide audience of casual and seasoned gamers alike. By choosing either option, operators can enhance their gaming portfolios with exciting new content that keeps players coming back for more.About UpgamingUpgaming is the Enterprise iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including ultra-fast Sportsbook with scalable infrastructure, E-sports, live casino, casino and popular mini-games unified in an innovative, multifunctional, and customizable iGaming platform. We offer a mixture of iGaming software and products designed specifically to increase your customer's loyalty and engagement. Committed to supplying our clients with the most convenient and user-friendly interface, we enrich our platform with modern AI technologies, API protocols, and data management tools.

