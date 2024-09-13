Indonesia Launches Cybersecurity Training Programme To Empower One Million People

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Sep 13 (IANS) Indonesia has launched a cybersecurity skills enhancement program for individuals, business owners, and small enterprises, targeting to reach one million people.

"This program is our effort to produce one million digital talents over the next five years, which means 200,000 digital talents each year," said Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi on Thursday.

The program includes various courses, such as inventory management, software updates and security, phishing and malware risk mitigation, and data backup for businesses, with participants receiving certificates upon course completion.

Indonesia is estimated to need an average of 458,043 digital talents each year from 2023 to 2030, underscoring the importance of investing in human resources in the field of cybersecurity, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry hopes this initiative will help new talents and professionals sharpen their skills and prepare to become cybersecurity specialists, while emphasizing the importance of continuous skill development in this field.