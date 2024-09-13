Fortune And Great Place To Work Name Talkiatry To 2024 Best Workplaces In Health Care List, Ranking In Top 50

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Talkiatry for the 2024 Fortune

Best Workplaces in CareTM List. Since its founding in 2020, this is Talkiatry's second time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 49th place in the Small & Medium category. Earning a spot means that Talkiatry is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 185,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified TM

companies in the health care industry.

"For the second year in a row, Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care has recognized Talkiatry as a mission-driven organization where employees are given the tools to thrive. Our team is passionate about delivering exceptional care to our patients, and fostering an environment where our clinicians and staff feel valued, supported, and empowered is foundational to those efforts," said Robert Krayn, CEO and Co-Founder, Talkiatry.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For AllTM Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care," says

Michael C. Bush , CEO of Great Place To Work.

"These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

Talkiatry was also included on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care list in 2023.

.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

