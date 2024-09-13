Wincube Launches Toastycard: The Ultimate Global Digital Gift Card Solution For Employee Recognition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wincube, a leading provider of digital gift card solutions in South Korea, is excited to announce the launch of ToastyCard in the U.S. market. ToastyCard is a state-of-the-art designed to simplify and enhance the distribution of digital gift cards for corporate gifting on a global scale.

[Toasty Card] Corporate Gifting Made Easy

Continue Reading

ToastyCard offers a seamless experience through its user-friendly, self-serve portal, allowing businesses to easily manage the entire gift card process. From ordering and sending to tracking and monitoring, ToastyCard makes it simple to handle large volumes of digital gift cards. The platform includes advanced features for tracking delivery status, resending undelivered cards, and processing partial refunds for unused cards past their expiration date.

A highlight of ToastyCard is the Toasty Choice Card, which offers an extraordinary level of flexibility. Recipients can select from over 30,000 products, including renowned brands like Amazon, Apple, and Visa. This extensive choice ensures that employees receive gifts tailored to their personal preferences, enhancing the impact of corporate recognition programs.

Through strategic partnerships with leading global gift card providers, ToastyCard offers an extensive range of options, enabling companies to reward their employees with confidence and variety.

Sungpil Kim, CEO of Wincube Marketing, stated, "ToastyCard represents our commitment to innovation and excellence in corporate gifting. We are dedicated to continuously updating our platform to meet the evolving needs of businesses and employees around the globe. We look forward to helping organizations streamline their employee recognition programs and make corporate gifting simpler and more impactful."

For more information about ToastyCard, please visit [ ].

About Wincube Marketing

Wincube Marketing is a trailblazer in digital gift card commerce in South Korea, known for being an early leader in the industry. Wincube specializes in providing corporate solutions for bulk digital gift card distribution, making it effortless for businesses to use these gift cards for incentives, loyalty rewards, and gifts for employees and customers.

As the pioneers of the digital card gifting model, Wincube has formed key partnerships with major platforms in South Korea. The company exclusively operates the gift shops for KAKAOTALK, Naver BAND, and LINE-some of the country's most popular mobile messaging apps.

Its product suite, including Giftshop, Pintle, GLOEV, and API integration, is designed to deliver outstanding business performance and enhance corporate gifting and rewards strategies.



SOURCE Wincube Marketing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED