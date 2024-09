Jet.AI Opens New Jetleg.AI App To Beta Testers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. ("Jet.AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JTAI), an innovative private and artificial intelligence company, invites users to beta test the web version of JetLeg.AI , designed as an iOS/Android app that redirects previously wasted empty private flights into new lower cost charters. The easy-to-use app features AI trip finding, matching, and suggestions . Users may sign up and explore capabilities in advance of live connectivity to the aircraft operator community at the following site: , a video demo is separately available here: .



Jet.AI Founder and Executive Chairman Mike Winston commented:“Both consumer and operator are better off for using The consumer saves money, and the jet operator gets a completely new source of profitable revenue. The jet operator does not access JetLeg.AI directly but rather sees requests from JetLeg.AI through the operator's participation in the underlying Reroute AI network, also offered by The app learns from user actions, continuously improving the recommendations for an even more tailored experience. This new product is consistent with our goal to make the products play off of one another.”

Available on the Web, with native iOS and Android apps coming this fourth quarter , the app is powered by Reroute AI technology , delivering an intuitive and personalized travel experience.

AI-Powered Trip Matching and Learning

JetLeg.AI not only uses advanced AI technology to suggest trips based on your preferences, but it also learns from your actions over time . The more you use the smarter it becomes, offering increasingly tailored trip suggestions that match your travel habits, preferences, and needs. Whether travelers are looking for last-minute flights or cost-effective alternatives, JetLeg.AI ensures they have access to the best opportunities, making the booking process better.

Key Features of



Tailored Trip Suggestions: AI-driven recommendations match travelers' preferences for a personalized and seamless travel experience.

Learning from User Behavior: The AI adapts based on your actions, continually refining trip suggestions to better match your travel preferences.

Wide Range of Flight Options: Access to a variety of private jet flights that fit individual schedules and destinations. The app uses powerful Reroute AI engine.

Significant Savings and New Revenue: Enjoy private jet travel at reduced rates while operators enjoy increased demand for previously unsold flight time. User-Friendly Interface: An intuitive interface across Web, iOS, and Android platforms simplifies the booking experience.



Be the first to discover your next adventure when the system goes live with operators in Q4 and take advantage of significant savings on private jet travel. Let JetLeg.AI help you find the perfect trip and unlock new experiences in the world of luxury travel.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of standalone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada and San Francisco, California.

