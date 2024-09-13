CIRRO E-Commerce Launches Hybrid Delivery Service In Response To Major Market Shifts In Small Parcel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO , a leading global logistics solution provider, is excited to announce the launch of its hybrid delivery service , designed to address recent changes in the small parcel delivery landscape.









The USPS has introduced a significant update affecting how package consolidators, who handle large shipment volumes, access its network. Previously, these postal consolidators achieved lowest delivery rates by inducting parcels directly to Delivery Units (DDU). Under the new system, however, consolidators must inject parcels at upstream processing centers.

In response, CIRRO E-Commerce has developed an innovative hybrid solution. This service blends direct-to-consumer deliveries in densely populated areas with postal deliveries to rural regions, providing faster transit times, reduced shipping costs, additional features, 100% nationwide coverage, and comprehensive tracking from origin to doorstep.

Having anticipated these changes, CIRRO E-Commerce's new service is fully operational and ready to support e-commerce businesses nationwide. By integrating both postal and non-postal deliveries into one streamlined solution, CIRRO E-Commerce offers unmatched flexibility and cost-effectiveness, tailored to the fast-evolving needs of e-commerce brands, online retailers, 3PLs, and marketplaces.

"Customer response has been outstanding, and service performance is exceeding traditional workshare programs. The transit times have proven exceptionally strong," said Vincent D'Amato, Head of Sales at CIRRO E-Commerce. "Thanks to our dynamic operational capabilities, seamless integrations with all major shipping platforms, such as ShipStation, EasyPost, DesktopShipper, etc., and our nationwide footprint, shippers can quickly connect with us and immediately adapt to these significant changes that we are seeing in the market right now."

To learn more about this transformative service, visit CIRRO E-Commerce at Parcel Forum 2024 , Booth #833 or fill in the contact form .

About CIRRO E-Commerce

CIRRO E-Commerce is a small parcel delivery provider built to serve shippers who demand more: more service; more reliability; more pricing options for domestic and cross-border lightweight parcels.

Our dynamic IT platform and strategic partnerships with final-mile carriers across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the UK, and many other markets enable CIRRO E-Commerce to provide best-in-class delivery services to U.S. online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms.

With CIRRO E-Commerce, all shipments are fully tracked and all international shipments are sent Delivered Duty Paid (DDP), to ensure that consumers always receive the best possible experience.

