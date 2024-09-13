Garrett Discovery Named Affinity Partner By National Association Of Criminal Defense Lawyers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NACDL Announcement

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Garrett Discovery , a leader in digital forensics and expert witness services, is proud to announce its selection as an Affinity Partner of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL ). This prestigious partnership underscores Garrett Discovery's commitment to delivering top-tier digital forensic services to the community.With over 9,000 members nationwide, NACDL represents the forefront of criminal defense attorneys and legal professionals. As an Affinity Partner, Garrett Discovery will offer specialized services and exclusive discounts to NACDL members, helping lawyers gain critical insights into digital evidence that can be pivotal in court.NACDL's rigorous vetting process ensures that Affinity Partners not only provide superior services but also understand the unique challenges facing defense attorneys. Garrett Discovery's proven expertise in digital forensics, rapid response capabilities, and extensive experience in criminal defense made it an ideal choice. For over a decade, Garrett Discovery has worked tirelessly to empower defense attorneys by uncovering and analyzing key evidence, ensuring a fair trial process.Founded in 2010, Garrett Discovery has grown to be the largest criminal defense forensic practice in the US and has played an instrumental role in more than 1,200 criminal defense cases, serving both private defense attorneys and public defenders alike. With its nationwide presence and an exceptional team of forensic experts, Garrett Discovery offers unmatched expertise in areas such as mobile phone forensics, cellular engineering, call detail record analysis, computer forensics, audio and video forensics, GPS data, and electronic medical record forensics.Their client base includes a diverse array of criminal defendants, private law firms, and large corporations such as FedEx, UPS, hospitals, the Department of Defense, and international brands. This broad spectrum of experience equips Garrett Discovery to deliver tailored solutions to complex legal cases, helping attorneys build winning defense strategies.In addition to their forensic services, Garrett Discovery is also dedicated to educating the legal community. The firm operates a specialized training school that teaches lawyers and forensic experts how to analyze and present cellular data in court. Their experts frequently speak at national legal conferences and seminars on cutting-edge topics, including metadata analysis, peer-to-peer data transfers, crossing the cell tower cop and Cellebrite and Axiom tools.To learn more about Garrett Discovery's partnership with NACDL and the services available to defense attorneys, please visit garrettdiscovery/nacdl or contact Garrett Discovery at 888.822.5077.

