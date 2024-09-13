& Yogurt Open In Tokyo's Omotesando On Friday, Sept 13, Offering“Evolutionary” Greek Yogurt With Gourmet Ingredients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOKYO, MINATO-KU, JAPAN, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iai Inc. announced that it will open "& Yogurt," a specialty shop offering "evolutionary Greek Yogurt" in Tokyo's Omotesando, on Friday, September 13, 2024.

"& Yogurt" offers Greek yogurt for both meals and desserts as "evolutionary Greek yogurt," featuring ingredients such as fruits and premium roast beef sourced through exclusive channels. The shop features a clean, white and blue interior. It aims to offer a space that is refined yet inviting, suitable for both lunch and dinner.

Shop cards can also be issued through the official LINE account, allowing customers to collect stamps and receive valuable services, including 50% off coupons and special menu items.

Takeout Orders Available Through Mobile Ordering

Mobile ordering will be available for takeout starting at the time of opening. After adding the "& Yogurt Official Line Account," customers will be able to access the mobile ordering page through the menu and pick up their items without needing to wait.

Table Reservations Available Starting Late September to Early October

To ensure a worry-free visit, a reservation service is set to be introduced, allowing customers to book tables in advance. (Reservations can be made until the day before the visit. A limited number of tables are available for bookings.) Further details will be provided on the official website at a later date.

Official Website:

Opening Campaign: Friday, September 13–Friday, September 20

To commemorate the shop's opening, a 500 yen discount will be applied to the shop's eight main Greek yogurt items. Guests are invited to experience the "evolutionary Greek yogurt" during this time.

Menu Introduction

"& Yogurt" offers eight main Greek yogurt (meal) options as well as a variety of drinks to complement them. Some of the shop's recommended dishes are introduced in this article. Certain specialty items are offered in limited quantities each day. More information is available on the page below.

Menu Page:

Shop Details:

Access: 1-minute walk from Omotesando Station Exit B2

Hours: 11:00–20:00 (Last orders: Food 19:00, Drinks 19:30)

Address: 2F, 3-10-14 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-0061

*Parking and bicycle parking is not available.

*The shop does not have an elevator. Only stairs are available.

Notice

Regarding strollers:

Strollers are permitted; however, there is no elevator in the shop. Please note that the second floor is only accessible by stairs.

Regarding Pets:

Pets are permitted to enter the shop if they are in a fully enclosed pet cart or carrier bag, with no part of their body or face exposed.

Company Overview:

Company Name: iai Inc.

CEO: Daisuke Funakubo

Founded: December 2014

Business Activities: Restaurant operations, advertising agency services, etc.

URL:

