KOB FEST Fair In Masalli Showcases Regional Smes' Products
Nazrin Abdul
The "KOB FEST" exhibition and sale fair is being held in Masalli
district, organized by the Small and Medium Business Development
Agency (SMBDA/KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy,
Azernews reports citing Agency.
The fair features food and non-food products, as well as
handicrafts from over 50 micro and small business entities from
Masalli and surrounding areas. The event also includes a cultural
and entertainment program, along with master classes by artists and
creatives.
The exhibition will be open daily from 10:00 to 18:00 until
September 15.
At the opening ceremony, Masalli District Executive Authority
Head Araz Ahmadov and KOBIA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov
highlighted the fair's role in promoting SME products, expanding
sales opportunities, and fostering connections between micro and
small businesses.
"KOB FEST" aims to support regional micro and small
entrepreneurs by promoting their products and services,
facilitating B2B meetings, and enhancing sales skills. The fair,
previously held in Baku, Goygol, Sheki, and Ganja, has showcased
the products and services of around 190 SMEs.
