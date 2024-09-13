KOB FEST Fair In Masalli Showcases Regional Smes' Products

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The "KOB FEST" and sale fair is being held in Masalli district, organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA/KOBIA) under the of Economy, Azernews reports citing Agency.

The fair features food and non-food products, as well as handicrafts from over 50 micro and small business entities from Masalli and surrounding areas. The event also includes a cultural and entertainment program, along with master classes by artists and creatives.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10:00 to 18:00 until September 15.

At the opening ceremony, Masalli District Executive Authority Head Araz Ahmadov and KOBIA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov highlighted the fair's role in promoting SME products, expanding sales opportunities, and fostering connections between micro and small businesses.

"KOB FEST" aims to support regional micro and small entrepreneurs by promoting their products and services, facilitating B2B meetings, and enhancing sales skills. The fair, previously held in Baku, Goygol, Sheki, and Ganja, has showcased the products and services of around 190 SMEs.