Novavax 2024-2025 Formula COVID-19 Vaccine Available At Major Pharmacies Across The U.S.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Doses of Novavax's 2024-2025 Formula vaccine now available at thousands of locations nationwide Novavax's updated vaccine is the only protein-based option available in the U.S. this fall for individuals aged 12 and older

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-MTM adjuvant , today announced that doses of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2024-2025 Formula) (NVX-CoV2705) to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older are in stock

at major pharmacy retailers across the U.S.

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted 2024-2025 Formula.

Continue Reading

Through agreements with pharmacies, Novavax's updated vaccine is expected to be widely available in locations including, but not limited to, CVS Pharmacy, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Costco, Publix, Sam's Club, Kroger, Meijer, hundreds of other regional grocers and thousands of independent pharmacies. Novavax's updated vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on August 30, 2024 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"We have worked hard to ensure greater ease of access for consumers this vaccination season by more than doubling the number of locations stocking our vaccine compared to last year and offering a more convenient presentation in a pre-filled syringe," said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "Our vaccine targets JN.1, the 'parent strain' of those currently circulating, and our vaccine has demonstrated cross-reactivity against JN.1 lineage viruses, including KP.2.3, KP.3, KP.3.1.1 and LB.1.1"

Novavax's vaccine is the only protein-based option available in the U.S. this fall and is in pre-filled syringe presentation. Doses of Novavax's vaccine can be located on href="" rel="nofollow" novavaxcovidvaccin .

AUTHORIZED USE IN THE U.S.

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2024-2025 Formula) has not been approved or licensed by the FDA but has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA, under an EUA to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for use in individuals 12 years of age and older. Refer to the full

Fact Sheet

for information about the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted.

The EUA of this product will remain in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 EUA declaration justifying emergency use of the product, unless the authorization is revoked sooner.

VACCINE AUTHORIZATION (U.S.)

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2024-2025 Formula) is indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 12 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

Do not administer the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted to individuals with a known history of a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted.

Warnings and Precautions



Management of Acute Allergic Reactions: Appropriate medical treatment must be immediately available to manage potential anaphylactic reactions following administration of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted.

Myocarditis and Pericarditis: Clinical trials data provide evidence for increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following administration of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted.

Syncope (fainting): may occur in association with administration of injectable vaccines. Procedures should be in place to avoid injury from fainting.

Altered Immunocompetence: Immunocompromised persons, including individuals receiving immunosuppressant therapy, may have a diminished immune response to the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted. Limitations of Vaccine Effectiveness: The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted may not protect all vaccine recipients.

Adverse Reactions

Solicited adverse reactions included: Injection site pain/tenderness, fatigue/malaise, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, nausea/vomiting, injection site redness, injection site swelling and fever.

Reporting Adverse Events and Vaccine Administration Errors

The vaccination provider is responsible for mandatory reporting of certain adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) online at , by calling 1-800-822-7967 or send an email to [email protected].

About the Novavax COVID-19 2024-2025 Formula (NVX-CoV2705)

NVX-CoV2705 is an updated version of Novavax's prototype COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) formulated to target the JN.1 variant. It is a protein-based vaccine made by creating copies of the surface spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. With Novavax's unique recombinant nanoparticle technology, the non-infectious spike protein serves as the antigen that primes the immune system to recognize the virus, while Novavax's Matrix-M adjuvant enhances and broadens the immune response. The vaccine is packaged as a ready-to-use liquid formulation and is stored at 2° to 8°C, enabling the use of existing vaccine supply and cold chain channels.



About Matrix-MTM Adjuvant

When added to vaccines, Novavax's patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant enhances the immune system response, making it broader and more durable.2 The Matrix-M adjuvant stimulates the entry of antigen-presenting cells at the injection site and enhances antigen presentation in local lymph nodes.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes a vaccine for influenza and COVID-19 and influenza combined. In addition, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India's R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax and LinkedIn for more information.



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax, its operating plans and prospects, the immunogenic response of its vaccine technology against variant strains and the scope, timing and outcome of future regulatory filings and actions, including the plan to be ready to deliver a

JN.1 protein-based non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, and the extent of the availability of its vaccine at various locations, are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, antigenic drift or shift in the SARS-CoV2 spike protein, challenges satisfying, alone or together with partners, various safety, efficacy, and product characterization requirements, including those related to process qualification and assay validation, necessary to satisfy applicable regulatory authorities; difficulty obtaining scarce raw materials and supplies; resource constraints, including human capital and manufacturing capacity, on the ability of Novavax to pursue planned regulatory pathways; challenges or delays in obtaining regulatory authorization for its product candidates, including

an JN.1 protein-based non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or for future COVID-19 variant strain changes; challenges or delays in clinical trials; manufacturing, distribution or export delays or challenges; Novavax's exclusive dependence on Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. for co-formulation and filling and the impact of any delays or disruptions in their operations on the delivery of customer orders; retail customer stocking strategies; warehouse order fulfilment execution, challenges meeting contractual requirements under agreements with multiple commercial, governmental, and other entities; and those other risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Novavax's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at

and , for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.



Contacts:

Investors

Erika Schultz

240-268-2022

[email protected]

Media

Giovanna Chandler

240-720-7804

[email protected]

References

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Variant Proportions [Data set]. In COVID Data Tracker. 2024. Available at:Stertman L, Palm AE, Zarnegar B, et al. The Matrix-MTM adjuvant: A critical component of vaccines for the 21st century.Hum Vaccin Immunother. 2023;19(1):2189885. doi:10.1080/21645515.2023.2189885.

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED