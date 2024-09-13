CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.29 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HILLSDALE, Mich., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, (OTCQX: CNBB ) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.29 per share, consistent with the dividend paid for the 3rd Quarter of 2023, payable on October 11, 2024 for of record on September 30, 2024.

About

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

CNB Community Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX:CNBB ) is a one-bank holding company. Its subsidiary bank, County National ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered full-service community bank that also offers investment management and trust services, which has been serving Southern Michigan since 1934. In 2024, CNB was ranked 85th in American Banker Magazine's Top 100 publicly traded banks under $2 billion. The corporate headquarters are in

Hillsdale, Michigan. CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services through its 13 full-service offices and 19 ATMs.

SOURCE CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED