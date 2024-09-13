Maha: BJP Holds Protest Against Rahul Gandhi On His Reservation Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) The BJP on Friday held protests titled 'Congress Hatao Desh Bachao' across Maharashtra over alleged anti-reservation remarks of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who led the protest at Akola, said that the party's double speak about social justice stands exposed with LoP's statement.

He added this was quite important as the Congress had shown concerns for the caste census and also for the people from tribal and Dalit communities during the Lok Sabha elections.

“BJP workers across the state held agitation against Rahul Gandhi's anti-constitutional and anti-reservation statements. BJP leaders, office bearers and activists took to the streets with slogans against Rahul Gandhi everywhere in the state. Congress leaders from Nehru to Gandhi have been always anti-reservation. However, BJP workers today said that insults to B.R. Ambedkar will not be tolerated,” said Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar and National Secretary Pankaja Munde and party legislator Mihir Kotecha also staged a protest in Mumbai.“BJP's protest will continue until Rahul Gandhi visits the Chaityabhoomi in Dadar and tenders an apology,” he said.

He asked why are Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar not talking about Rahul Gandhi's statement.

In her speech, Munde alleged that Congress has always insulted democracy and the Constitution.

The Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan and party MP Smita Wagh took part in the agitation at Jalgaon, higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil at Pune, forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar at Chandrapur, housing minister Atul Save at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, former MP Dr Hina Gavit at Nandurbar, former minister Subhash Deshmukh at Solapur, party legislator Sudhir Gadgil at Sangli and party legislator Devayanai Pharande at Nashik.