5WPR Named To PR Net 100 List 2024

U.S., announces today it has been named to the PR Net 100 list for the fourth consecutive year. The list recognizes talent, innovation and influence in the PR industry, compiled of agencies that have shown agility, resilience and a reimagining of the communications business.



Applicants shared agency success from the last year including notable long-term clients, recent client wins, company updates, award-winning campaigns, key hires, and new service area.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by The PR Net 100 for the fourth year in a row," said Ronn Torossian , Founder and Chairman of 5WPR. "This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team."



2024 continues to be a tremendous year for 5WPR. The agency has received numerous accolades including receiving multiple Stevie Awards and the Grand Stevie Award in the 2024 American Business Awards, named a top U.S. agency, as well as a top 2 NYC PR Agency by O'Dwyer's PR, and named a top U.S. and Global agency by PRovoke Media. The agency also celebrated its continued growth with the announcement of numerous new specialty practices, as well as welcoming a new Global CEO, Michael O'Brien.



