TIME Magazine Names Albemarle One Of The World's Best Companies

ALB ), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that TIME magazine has named it one of the World's Best Companies in 2024 .

The list highlights companies with exceptional performance in three key categories: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability. Albemarle was one of only seven companies headquartered in the Carolinas that was chosen.

Albemarle has also been honored for diversity and for how it performs on business issues that matter most to Americans.

"This honor is a testament to how our team is committed to building a

more resilient world," said Kent Masters, Albemarle's Chairman and CEO. "I'm proud of the values-based culture at Albemarle, which extends to the strong partnerships we've built with the customers and communities we serve."

The recognition is the latest honor for Albemarle, which brings essential elements like lithium and bromine to market. Those elements are essential to a range of innovations, from powering electric vehicles and improving food safety to developing military technology that furthers U.S. national security priorities.

Albemarle joined the Fortune 500 rankings last year, and it was named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024 by Newsweek magazine. Albemarle was also chosen as one of America's Most JUST Companies in 2024 by JUST Capital and CNBC. The JUST 100 rankings measure how the nation's largest corporations perform on business issues that matter most to Americans.

The selection of TIME's World's Best Companies was done in partnership with Statista. It analyzed businesses that generated at least $100 million of revenue in 2023 after two consecutive years of growth, gathered employee satisfaction data from surveys of about 170,000 people in 50 countries and evaluated a range of publicly available data about sustainability.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB ) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

