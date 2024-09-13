(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Starchive to Augment Seagate's Best-in-Class Data Storage with AI-Enhanced Metadata and Content Visualization

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starchive, an AI-driven digital asset management system built for the creative community announced today a collaboration with Seagate Lyve Cloud Object Storage. The collaboration adds Starchive's AI-powered tools for Seagate customers to discover, preserve, transform and monetize digital assets across the media, music, sports and entertainment industry.

Starchive's tools will be fully integrated into Seagate's Lyve Cloud Object Storage. The combined solution will allow Starchive to provide the same level of functionality it provides content creators at scale, meeting the demanding needs of modern media companies and brands through Seagate's Lyve Cloud Object Storage, while redefining the level of functionality for Seagate's M&E customers.

Seagate chose to collaborate with Starchive as it has empowered thousands of customers in the media & entertainment industry to manage their content including Bob Dylan, Essence Magazine, The MET, and HGTV's "Property Brothers." Starchive's discovery tools in its platform played a key role in unearthing hidden content treasures from legendary artists like Bob Dylan.

With Starchive, Seagate customers will have even more visibility and control of vast media libraries.

"Combining Starchive's advanced metadata approach and encoding capabilities with Seagate is Object Storage 2.0, a logical evolution that includes enhanced management, enriched search, and access control layers, making it easier than ever to understand and utilize your stored content," said Peter Agelasto, Co-Founder at Starchive. "Collaborating with Seagate allows us to innovate with a world leader to further enhance our users' experience by providing seamless access to their content and enabling new ways to manage and monetize their archives."

"Seagate Lyve Cloud Object Storage is committed to delivering the best solutions available, and our collaboration with Starchive allows us to provide more powerful tools for media & entertainment as we want a tailored solution for our vertical clients," said

Melyssa Banda, VP of enterprise systems and solutions at Seagate. "Together, we are shaping the future of content management, providing powerful tools that allow our clients to unlock the full potential of their assets."

Key Highlights of the Collaboration:



AI Integration and Flexibility: Starchive will allow the new combined platform to integrate seamlessly with any AI solution, such as AWS Object Rekognition, providing users with unparalleled flexibility in tagging, grouping, managing, and augmenting their content and data.



Enriched Object Search: Starchive's advanced metadata capabilities make objects easier to find, group, and share inside Seagate's Lyve Cloud Object Storage.



Fully Mobile Capabilities: Emphasizing mobility, the combined platform allows users to interact with their content from anywhere, at any time via mobile devices.



Preview and Streaming Capabilities: High-quality content previews and low-latency streaming are now within reach, allowing users to view hi-fidelity previews while retaining the original source files intact. Starchive's intuitive transcoding and streaming tools, combined with Seagate's robust cloud infrastructure, ensure seamless content management and enhancing workflows.

Visualization and User Experience: Advanced visualization tools make it easier than ever to view, search, organize and manage large volumes of data, transforming data into actionable insights and new revenue streams.

About Starchive

Starchive is a next generation content management platform that integrates seamlessly with any AI solution to help users discover, manage, and monetize their archives. With a focus on flexibility and user control, Starchive empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their content libraries. Learn more at .

SOURCE Starchive

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED