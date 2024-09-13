O3 Technology Solutions Welcomes Lalit Khandelwal As CEO To Accelerate AI-Driven Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O3 Solutions, a leading AI-powered business outcomes company, proudly announces the appointment of

Lalit Khandelwal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This strategic decision aligns with O3's commitment to scaling its growth and leadership in AI, digital transformation, and customer experience solutions.

Lalit Khandelwal brings nearly three decades of experience in leading strategic initiatives, revenue growth, and digital transformations. His expertise will guide O3 towards its ambitious $500 million revenue goal, further solidifying its leadership in AI-powered innovation. Lalit's prior roles include President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Xoriant, a digital engineering firm, and 25 years at Capgemini, where he led multiple large-scale transformation initiatives. His proven ability to drive growth through cloud computing, AI, and customer experience platforms makes him the ideal leader to drive O3's next phase of expansion.

Lalit has successfully driven market expansion in North America and developed strategic partnerships with hyperscalers. His impressive track record aligns seamlessly with O3's mission to harness AI and automation for business success.

"O3 is uniquely positioned at the forefront of AI-driven automation and digital transformation," Lalit said. "I'm excited to lead the company in delivering exceptional value and transformative outcomes for our clients globally."

Sravon Beebireddy, President of O3 Technology Solutions, shared, "Lalit's deep expertise in AI, digital transformation, and customer experience will fuel O3's growth as we expand in North America and other international markets."

Under Lalit's leadership, O3 is set to enhance its AI, cloud services, ERP, and digital engineering capabilities, empowering businesses to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About O3 Technology Solutions

O3 Technology Solutions is an AI-driven business automation and consulting company, operating in the USA, India, and the UAE. O3 drives business transformation through AI-powered business outcomes, combining deep expertise in ERP, CRM, Cloud Services, Cyber Security, AI & ML technologies, and our flagship tools-IntuX, RIEF for Intelligent Document Processing, and Blueshift. Delivering seamless automation and integration, enabling organizations to achieve greater efficiency and agility.

