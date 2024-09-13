Greystone Monticello Closes $40.3 Million In Total Bridge Financing For Multifamily Properties In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Monticello , a bridge lending providing comprehensive capital solutions for the multifamily and senior sectors, closed two bridge loans totaling $40.3 million for two apartment complexes in Las Vegas, NV.



The purpose of both bridge loans is to refinance the outstanding bridge loans and provide additional time to enhance operations, positioning the properties for a potential sale or permanent financing.

Greystone Monticello's Senior Managing Director, Darryl Myrose, originated these loans through the firm's Bridge platform.

“Despite challenging market conditions, we are thrilled to have provided a short term, cash-neutral financing solution to a leading sponsor allowing time to execute the full business plan,” adds Mr. Myrose.

The transactions, totaling 262 units, expand Greystone Monticello's multifamily financing footprint in the market.

