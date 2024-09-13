Gains Network Commits 15% Revenue Share Of NEIRO/USD Pair To NEIRO Foundation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In landmark collaboration, all gTrade-native $NEIRO volume will go towards supporting the long term vision of the NEIRO Foundation which continues to attract interest from dog lovers

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sister token NEIRO has announced a groundbreaking partnership with DeFi ecosystem Gains . In a first-of-its-kind initiative, all volume for $NEIRO on gTrade will see a 15% revenue share to be distributed to the recently launched NEIRO Foundation.

The move will ensure a sustainable financing pipeline for the NEIRO Foundation, which is a collective effort to fund Shiba Inu rescue and wellbeing efforts across the world. Whether it's rescuing abandoned dogs, providing medical care, or promoting responsible adoption, the NEIRO Foundation has a clear mandate to make a lasting impact on Shiba Inu welfare. Following today's partnership announcement, for every $10 million of notional volume, $1,200 of revenue will be distributed to the NEIRO Foundation, which will be allocated to provide essential resources and financial support to dog shelters, rescue groups, and initiatives that work tirelessly to improve the lives of Shiba Inus in need.



The announcement gives expression to the far-reaching potential for DeFi to drive philanthropy, demonstrating how blockchain-based platforms can seamlessly integrate social responsibility while expanding their user base.



At the heart of the NEIRO Foundation is a commitment to ensuring every Shiba Inu receives the love, care, and support they deserve, ensuring that the breed that was catapulted to global renown during the peak of the SHIBA and DOGE craze in 2021 is cared for and protected, regardless of the wider crypto market trajectory. Through educational content, community outreach, and advocacy, the NEIRO Foundation aims to inspire more people to get involved in Shiba Inu welfare, from adopting dogs to supporting local shelters.



NEIRO continues to attract a passionate community of dog lovers, philanthropists, and crypto enthusiasts alike who share a vision of improving the lives of Shiba Inus everywhere. With over 22,000 holders and counting, the success of NEIRO is a testament to the growing demand for socially-conscious investments in the crypto space. The project has already announced a $100,000 target initiative to support Shiba Inu rescue efforts globally, driven by a philanthropic spirit to honor Kabosu's legacy and make a meaningful impact on the future of Shiba Inus worldwide.



Commencing on the announcement, SlumDOGE Millionaire, spokesperson for NEIRO said: “We're seeing a growing trend of Web3 companies taking progressive steps to enact tangible CSR initiatives as a force for good. This amazing initiative between Gains Network and the NEIRO Foundation encourages traders to participate, knowing their transactions contribute to a great cause, creating a positive cycle of engagement. Sincere thanks to Gains Network for supporting our vision to improve the welfare of Shiba Inus worldwide.”



To learn more, visit:



About NEIRO



NEIRO is a community-driven cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, inspired by the legacy of Kabosu, the Shiba Inu behind Dogecoin. With a focus on philanthropy and a vision of global impact, NEIRO is dedicated to supporting Shiba Inu rescue efforts and creating a purpose-driven narrative within the crypto space.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.



CONTACT: info(at)ransformgroup.com