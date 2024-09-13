The New York Women's Foundation Shines At ELYSIAN's Catwalk Furbaby Fashion Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) proudly participated in this year's Catwalk FurBaby charity show, a highlight of New York Fashion Week hosted by ELYSIAN to celebrate fashion and philanthropy. The event was organized by ELYSIAN Impact – the philanthropic arm of ELYSIAN, an international luxury lifestyle brand created to inspire and reflect the interests of women – on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at Sony Hall. New York Fashion Week founder Fern Mallis served as the emcee, and a panel of celebrity judges presented awards to the nonprofit organizations represented by each model-and-pet team.Catwalk FurBaby pairs designers, models, rescue animals, and charities for a morning that combines passion with purpose. NYWF was delighted to partner with Board Member and philanthropist Jean Shafiroff and rising design talent Ashley Plasse, a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), to present a look that masterfully blended high fashion with the rich tradition of Bengali craftsmanship.Jean Shafiroff, who serves on the NYWF Board of Directors, has long been a supporter of NYWF's mission to advance gender justice. She creates a link between the fashion and philanthropy communities, leveraging her influence and network to foster collaboration and raise awareness of gender equity issues.“Being a model and influencer for The New York Women's Foundation at this event is a wonderful opportunity for me, as it combines my passion for advancing women's rights, supporting animal welfare, and young fashion designers. I am excited to use this platform to shine a spotlight on the vital work being done by The New York Women's Foundation to advance equity while modeling the gown of a 2024 Fashion Institute of Technology graduate in one event,” said Shafiroff.Designer Ashley Plasse, a recent graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, drew inspiration for her look from her heritage, incorporating intricate handmade embroidery that paid tribute to the artisans of Bangladesh.“My look is inspired by the craft of handmade embroidery. My grandfather was born in Bangladesh, which sparked my research into crafts made by Bengali artisans, specifically embroidery. The time that goes into creating such intricate embroidery is remarkable and deserves to be highlighted in this collection,” said Plasse.On the runway, The New York Women's Foundation was among 21 nonprofit organizations grouped into five categories: Animals, Children, Environment, Service, and Women.The Catwalk FurBaby event brought together leaders and influencers from both the fashion and philanthropy communities, providing a platform to highlight the incredible work of nonprofit organizations like NYWF while celebrating innovative design."We are thrilled to collaborate with Jean Shafiroff and Ashley Plasse for this event," said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women's Foundation. "Their talent and commitment to advancing gender equity align perfectly with the mission of The Foundation. This partnership not only showcases exceptional artistry but also emphasizes our dedication to celebrating and supporting women's contributions across all sectors." For more details about the event, visit:About The New York Women's Foundation:The New York Women's Foundation creates an equitable and just future for women, girls, gender-expansive individuals and their families by investing in bold, community-led solutions to ignite action for gender, economic, and racial justice. Since 1987, The Foundation has invested $125 million in 500+ organizations, creating a vibrant community of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, innovators, and change-makers. To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation's work to transform lives, families, and communities, please visitI: @ nywomensfdn | F: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn

