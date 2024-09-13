Artists Should Be Able To Travel Abroad Unimpeded Despite Martial Law Culture Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is necessary to create conditions so that Ukrainian artists can freely abroad in order to popularize our country despite the existing restrictions applied to draft-age male Ukrainians.

This was stated by the of Culture and Strategic Communications, Mykola Tochytskyi, who spoke with journalists within the framework of the forum and cultural "Ukraine is Open To the World", an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The minstry's task is to create conditions for every artist to be able to travel easily, unhindered, based on transparent rules," said Tochytskyi.

He noted that Western partners are ready to help finance such trips.

"We need to learn how to formulate a strategy the right way, what we want from a certain trip, how this can be achieved, and how to convince our Western counterparts that the funding should go for a certain purpose," the minister said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 13, a cultural platform forum“Ukraine is Open To the World is being held in Kyiv. The event plans to discuss the issues of promoting Ukrainian culture around the world, creating a positive image for the country and offering a cultural product for international partners, finding a place for Ukrainian culture in global diversity, combining and sharing experiences in promoting culture, analyzing successful and unique Ukrainian art cases, expanding the circle of supporters of Ukraine and its culture amid war.