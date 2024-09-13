Volunteers Come Under Russian Guided Bomb Attack In Yampil Village
Date
9/13/2024 9:25:05 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 13, while unloading humanitarian aid for the Yampil hospital, volunteers from the“Razom for Ukraine” Charitable Foundation came under a Russian guided aerial bombs' attack.
This is said in a post on the facebook page of the“Razom for Ukraine” Charitable Foundation, Ukrinform reports.
“On the morning of September 13, while unloading a humanitarian cargo for the Yampil hospital in the Sumy region, volunteers from the Razom for Ukraine Charitable Foundation came under a massive attack of the settlement by guided aerial bombs,” the post reads.
Two aerial bombs exploded approximately 100 meters from the hospital. Volunteers and hospital staff were not injured.
Windows in the building of the medical institution were blown out; vehicles and humanitarian aid were cut by shrapnel.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the village of Yampil, Shostka district, Sumy region, with three guided aerial bombs in the morning. The shelling killed two people and injured six others, including one child.
MENAFN13092024000193011044ID1108670951
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.