Volunteers Come Under Russian Guided Bomb Attack In Yampil Village

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 13, while unloading humanitarian aid for the Yampil hospital, volunteers from the“Razom for Ukraine” Charitable Foundation came under a Russian guided aerial bombs' attack.

Two aerial bombs exploded approximately 100 meters from the hospital. Volunteers and hospital staff were not injured.

Windows in the building of the medical institution were blown out; vehicles and humanitarian aid were cut by shrapnel.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the village of Yampil, Shostka district, Sumy region, with three guided aerial bombs in the morning. The shelling killed two people and injured six others, including one child.