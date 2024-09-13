Dreame Technology Launches First-Ever Dreame Road Show With Pop-Up Stores Across Southern California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame , a global leader in smart home and beauty solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever Dreame Road Show, featuring two pop-up stores in Southern California. The first location will open at The Shops at Santa Anita from September 14 to November 9, followed by the second pop-up store at Century City Mall in Los Angeles starting on October 15 until the end of December.

The Dreame Road Show will offer customers an immersive, hands-on experience with Dreame's latest products, including cordless vacuum cleaners, robotic vacuums, and the new pocket hair dryer. Customers can explore and test products, with on-site experts available to provide demonstrations.

"We are thrilled to bring the Dreame Road Show to California, starting with our Santa Anita location," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "These stores are a fantastic opportunity to connect with customers and showcase our innovative solutions for the home and beauty sectors."

The Santa Anita store will feature a special promotional week from September 14th to September 20th, offering exclusive in-store deals, product demonstrations, and consultations with Dreame experts. The Los Angeles pop-up at Century City Mall will follow in early October, offering an exclusive preview of Dreame's holiday product lineup.

Both locations will highlight Dreame's commitment to delivering high-performance, smart technology to consumers. The Dreame Road Show is part of the company's ongoing expansion into the U.S. market. With plans in the next year for new store openings in San Diego and Santa Clara. Additionally, Dreame will continue to grow its presence with major retailers and e-commerce platforms to ensure maximum availability of its products for U.S. consumers.

SOURCE Dreame Technology

