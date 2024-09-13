Sinch Issues Bonds Of 500 MSEK
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, has as of 12 September successfully issued senior unsecured bonds of SEK 500 million within the framework of the company's MTN program. The bond has a tenor of 3 years and a floating interest rate of 3-month STIBOR plus 175 bps.
The transaction generated significant interest among investors and was heavily oversubscribed with final orders amounting to double the issue size.
The proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance part of the company's outstanding bond debt and settlement is expected on September 24th, 2024.
Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, and SEB acted as Joint Bookrunners for the issuance.
