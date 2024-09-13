Gobizkorea Launches The '2024 Gobizweek Promotion' For International Buyers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discounts of up to 50% and other promotions from August 28 to September 28

SEOUL, KOREA, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GobizKOREA, an B2B marketplace operated by the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency(KOSME), will host the '2024 GobizWEEK' for international buyers from August 28 to September 28.









GobizWEEK is an annual promotion that allows international buyers to purchase high-quality products from Korean SMEs and startups at discounted prices.

This year's GobizWEEK includes a wide range of products across all categories on GobizKOREA, including both consumer goods and industrial goods. To facilitate successful export transactions, the promotion offers significant discounts and various social media events.

During the promotion period, international buyers who submit inquiries for products they are interested in can proceed with transactions at discounts of up to 50%. Additionally, buyers who send multiple valid inquiries will be entered into a draw to win additional prizes, such as Amazon gift cards.

A representative from GobizKOREA stated, "We hope that through this promotion, we can widely promote the excellence of Korean SMEs and startups to the global market, encouraging more international buyers to trust GobizKOREA's products and expand their transactions."

For more detailed information on the GobizWEEK promotion, please visit the link below:

Meanwhile, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, along with the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency(KOSME), announced that the 'Buy K-Festa 2023' will be held during the same period, from August 28 to September 28. Alongside GobizWEEK, the 'Buy K-Festa' aims to promote sales of excellent SME and startup products, actively supporting Korean export companies in reaching global consumers.

About GOBIZKOREA

GobizKOREA offers reliable trade support services free of charge to facilitate the swift and easy export of high-quality products from Korean SMEs and startups to global markets.

In particular, through various themed online exhibitions, GobizKOREA provides tailored product information by category. If buyers have difficulty finding the right products or companies, GobizKOREA's trade experts offer practical services by discovering suitable products and facilitating business matching, ensuring robust support for both exporters and importers.

