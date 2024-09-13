Changes In The Debt Obligations Of AS Tallinna Sadam

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

AS Tallinna Sadam signed an unsecured loan agreement with AS Swedbank in the amount of EUR 10 million and a maturity of 4 years. The interest rate of the loan is 6-month Euribor plus interest margin. The loan amount can be drawn until 31 December 2024 and the final maturity date is 13 September 2028. The funding will be used partially to refinance existing debt obligations and partially to finance the company's general business needs, also as bridge financing for investments.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

