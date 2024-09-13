MERIDIAN PART OF MAJOR SECURITY UPGRADE AT KANSAS STATE FAIR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kansas State Fair 2024

IT'S ALL ABOUT SAFETY FOR EVERYONE ON THE GROUNDS

- Eric Alms, Meridian President

HUTCHINSON, KS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With expected crowds of more than 340,000 attending this year's Kansas State Fair, organizers have brought in Meridian Rapid Defense Group to ensure a safer experience.

Meridian's highly rated Archer Rapid Gates are being used at the fair for the first time and are part of $4 million in updates at the historic fairgrounds.

Bryan Schulz, general manager of the Kansas State Fair, told the Hutchison News that his staff and the fair board has been looking at ways to keep people on the ground safe for years and they chose Meridian Rapid Defense Group to be involved.

"It's all about safety on the grounds," Schulz said.

Eric Alms, Meridian President said,“The Kansas State Fair is a classic case where large crowds and close moving vehicles pose potential safety issues for event organizers. Our products, in this case the Archer Rapid Gates, allow for only approved vehicles to enter the pedestrian zones.”

He explained that the added benefit of the Rapid Gate is that it can be placed anywhere on the fairgrounds because it needs no electrical power or hydraulics to operate. Furthermore, it can be erected by one or two people in less than 20 minutes.

The organizers pointed out that the safety of fairgoers is of utmost importance, particularly as the number of visitors at state fairs around the country are increasing beyond even pre-COVID numbers.

"State fairs throughout the U.S. are seeing record numbers right now and I think we will, too," said Holly Lofton, director of the Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau, and member of the board who represents the travel and tourism industry.

The Meridian gate system was installed at the two busiest entrances to the fair.

Meridian's Mr. Alms said,“We work with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ensure our products are up to and beyond their accepted standards. Ongoing crash testing and continual introduction of new safety products is part of the DNA at Meridian.”

Mr. Schultz explained one reason why they decided to go with Meridian. "You never know when somebody might be coming up Poplar Street and having a medical condition and lose control of their vehicle.”

“A secondary reason for the Archer Rapid Gate system,” he told the News,“is to prevent injuries in the case of intentional harm to others, something that he said he has discussed with other fair executives as part of a safety and security team with the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions.”

"There was a Christmas event in Wisconsin, where an individual just decided he was going to be nasty and started mowing down some people (in his car)," Mr. Schulz said.

As of now, Schulz said nothing like that event has happened at one of these gates at the Kansas State Fair and he hopes nothing ever will, but he would rather be proactive to make sure people near those gates, including those working at the gates selling and scanning tickets, are safe.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are“SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit

Eric Alms

Meridian Rapid Defense Group

+1 213-400-9811

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.