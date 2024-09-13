For The 3Rd Time In A Row, Pathformance Technologies Makes The Inc. 5000 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth Of +234%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elizabeth Johnson CEO Pathformance Technologies, Inc.

Pathformance continues its upward trajectory, securing its place among America's fastest-growing companies, driven by innovative marketing solutions

- Elizabeth JohnsonNEW YORK, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that Pathformance Technologies , for the third consecutive year in a row, ranks No. 2226 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.Elizabeth Johnson , Pathformance CEO, "Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year is a testament to our team's dedication and resilience. Our consistent growth during this period reflects our ability to adapt and innovate, ensuring that we continue to provide value and measurable results for our clients in an evolving marketplace."The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”Over the past few years, Pathformance has achieved significant milestones, positioning itself as a leader in marketing measurement and media solutions. We have partnered with over 400 brands, measured thousands of campaigns, and analyzed more than 24 billion impressions. Our platform has helped clients optimize over $215 million in media spend, consistently delivering actionable insights that drive measurable results. Pathformance has also expanded its offerings, integrating cutting-edge technologies to provide real-time data, foot traffic analysis, and multi-channel media strategies, all while maintaining a customer-first approach that ensures our clients stay ahead of the competition.MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .About Pathformance TechnologiesPathformance is a leading marketing measurement and media optimization company, helping brands and advertisers understand the true impact of their media investments. With a focus on data-driven insights, Pathformance provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, from foot traffic measurement to multi-channel media strategies, empowering brands to make informed decisions and optimize every dollar spent. Having worked with over 400 brands and measured billions of impressions, Pathformance is dedicated to delivering measurable results that drive growth and enhance client success. Recognized as an Inc. 5000 company for three consecutive years, Pathformance continues to lead the industry in innovation and performance-driven marketing solutions.

Elizabeth Johnson

Pathformance Technologies Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.