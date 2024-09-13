Himel Wins Big At International Business Magazine Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UAE, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Himel , a multinational leader in value-engineered electric products, has once again demonstrated its industry prowess by securing two prestigious awards at the International Business Magazine Awards 2024. Himel is recognized as the "Value Engineering Leader in Switchgear Range, Southeast Asia 2024 " and "Value Engineering Leader in Switchgear Range, Middle East and Africa 2024 ."

These accolades put the spotlight on Himel's unwavering commitment to product quality, application reliability and partner growth across its extensive switchgear portfolio. In 2024, Himel is celebrating 15 years of international operations under the campaign '15 Years of Value Engineering Excellence' focusing on the brand's core principle.

Value engineering is the cornerstone of Himel's operational and manufacturing philosophy, ensuring that every product delivers the highest functional performance at an optimized cost. This approach is deeply embedded in the brand's DNA, driving continuous improvements across all facets of its business-from design and production to logistics and customer support. Himel's dedication to value engineering enables the brand to offer high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective solutions that meet the diverse needs of customers in Southeast Asia and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions.

With a product range that includes wiring devices, fuses, isolating switches, MCBs, MCCBs, ACBs, RCCBs, RCBOs, motor circuit breakers, and surge protective devices, Himel has successfully positioned itself as a trusted partner for electrical infrastructure development and modernization projects. The brand's extensive portfolio, comprising over 17,000 SKUs in the switchgear category alone, allows it to cater to a wide range of industries, ensuring that customers always find the right solution for their specific requirements.

Speaking on the recognition, WenJie QI, International Business General Manager, highlighted Himel's dedication to green and smart manufacturing practices. "Winning these awards is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in value engineering. At Himel, we are committed to green manufacturing, ensuring that our products are not only of the highest quality but also produced with minimal environmental impact. With 80% of our factories certified as Zero Carbon or Carbon Neutral and using up to 88.3% green materials in our products, we are leading the way in green manufacturing. Our focus on smart manufacturing further enhances our ability to deliver value while staying true to our environmental commitments."

Himel's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, capable of producing over 2 million MCB poles per day, are central to its ability to meet the high-volume demands of its customers. These facilities are equipped with fully automated assembly lines and advanced testing capabilities, ensuring that every product meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. The brand's patented designs, such as the HDM3 Molded Case Circuit Breaker's Arcing Chamber System, exemplify its commitment to technical excellence and innovation.

Koon San ANG, the VP of Himel International Sales, emphasized the brand's robust distribution network and local support systems as key factors in its success. "Our extensive distribution network, which includes over 110 distributors and 8300+ resellers across 57 countries, ensures that we are always within reach of our customers. By maintaining a strong local presence, we can provide tailored support and solutions that meet the unique needs of each market. This local expertise, combined with our global reach, allows us to offer our customers the best of both worlds-comprehensive product offerings backed by dedicated local service."

Himel has been incrementally growing its footprint in development of electrical infrastructure of residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. With special focus on social housing, small and medium businesses, and manufacturing industries-the brand has emerged a driving force of electrical development and modernization.

Vibha Thusu, Global Head of Marketing and Communication, spoke about the alignment of Himel's marketing strategy with its business goals. "Our success is driven by purpose marketing putting focus on our driving principle-value engineering. At Himel, we believe in creating marketing experiences that not only promote our products but also align with our commitment to providing safe and reliable access to electricity. This year, along with celebrating Himel's expertise in value engineering, we are showcasing strategy of collective growth with our B2B ecosystem and the broader community through the campaign-Powering Ambitions. We ensure that our marketing efforts are not just effective, but also meaningful and impactful."

Himel's growing focus on eCommerce in key countries such as Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Romania, UAE, Nepal, Nigeria, and more has also played a significant role in its success, with key switchgear products available on leading online platforms, complementing the brand's traditional distribution channels, providing customers with convenient access to its extensive product range at competitive prices.

As Himel continues to expand its presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, the brand remains committed to its core principles of value engineering, green manufacturing, and customer-centricity. With a robust channel ecosystem, a broad product portfolio, and a focus on green and smart manufacturing, Himel is well-positioned to lead the way in the electrical products industry.

Himel is an award-winning global manufacturer and supplier of electric products for Low Voltage Power Distribution, Final Distribution, Power Management, Motor Control and Protection, Industrial Components, and Home Electric offers. With a footprint in 55+ countries-we are leaders in value-engineered electric products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

