Japonica Rice Market Revenue Sizing Outlook Appears Bright

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Japonica Rice Market

Global Japonica Rice is expected to grow from 12.0 billion USD in 2023 to 18.0 billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HTF MI recently introduced Global Japonica Rice Market study with 143+ pages in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2024-2030). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Pramoda Exim Corporation (India), KRBL (India), LT FOODS (India), REI Agro (India), Hinode Rice (United States), THAI LEE (Thailand), Thai Hua (Thailand), Asia Golden Rice Company (Thailand), Nakornton Rice (Thailand), Golden Grain Enterprise (Thailand), Wonnapob Company (Thailand), KAMOLKIJ (Thailand), COFCO (China), Wilmar (Singapore), Others.Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) 👉According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Japonica Rice market is expected to grow from 12.0 billion USD in 2023 to 18.0 billion USD by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The market is segmented by Global Japonica Rice Market Breakdown by Application (Direct Edible, Deep Processing) by Type (Translucent Rice, Opaque Rice) by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Online Stores, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).Definition:The predominant kind of rice grown in nearly every country in East Asia and other nations with suitable climates is Japonica rice, a Japanese cultivar. Its short-grain, sticky nature sets it apart from other varieties of rice, as does its often slightly greater sweet flavor. Because of their high amylopectin concentration, Japonica rice grains are renowned for their transparency and chalky appearance. When cooked, rice of this quality becomes extremely sticky. A staple of Japanese cuisine, this kind of rice is frequently used for rice dishes like sushi and onigiri (rice balls). Japonica rice is also a main ingredient in Chinese and Korean cuisines, which employ it in a variety of well-knownMarket Trends:.Development of new Japonica rice cultivars with improved yield, disease resistance, and cooking properties..Adoption of sustainable farming practices and organic production methods for Japonica rice.Market Drivers:.Growing consumer demand for premium-quality rice varieties, including Japonica, due to their taste and texture..Increasing popularity of Japanese cuisine and sushi globally, driving demand for Japonica rice.Market Opportunities:.Expansion of domestic and international markets for Japonica rice through promotional campaigns and trade agreements..Collaboration with food manufacturers and chefs to showcase the versatility of Japonica rice in culinary applications.Dominating Region:.Asia-Pacific, North AmericaFastest-Growing Region:.Asia-PacificHave a query? Market an enquiry before purchase 👉The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Japonica Rice market segments by Types: Translucent Rice, Opaque RiceDetailed analysis of Japonica Rice market segments by Applications: Direct Edible, Deep ProcessingGeographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:.The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.).North America (United States, Mexico & Canada).South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.).Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.).Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Buy Now Latest Edition of Japonica Rice Market Report 👉Japonica Rice Market Research Objectives:- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).- To analyze the concerning individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies). Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates). Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles). Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development). Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions). Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)Get 10-25% Discount on Immediate purchase 👉Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Japonica Rice Market:Chapter 01 – Japonica Rice Executive SummaryChapter 02 – Market OverviewChapter 03 – Key Success FactorsChapter 04 – Global Japonica Rice Market – Pricing AnalysisChapter 05 – Global Japonica Rice Market Background or HistoryChapter 06 - Global Japonica Rice Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Japonica Rice MarketChapter 08 – Global Japonica Rice Market Structure & worth AnalysisChapter 09 – Global Japonica Rice Market Competitive Analysis & ChallengesChapter 10 – Assumptions and AcronymsChapter 11 – Japonica Rice Market Research MethodologyThanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, Japan, Australia or Southeast Asia.

Nidhi Bhawsar

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

+ +1 507-556-2445

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.