Govt To Drive Economic Growth Via Robust Partnerships With States: Piyush Goyal

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Union Commerce and Piyush Goyal on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to drive economic growth through robust partnerships with state governments.

Chairing the third meeting of the reconstituted Board of Trade here, the minister emphasised that initiatives are instrumental in guiding India towards a more transparent, efficient, and sustainable trade environment, benefiting the country's broader economic landscape.

He also launched the Department of Commerce's Jan Sunwai Portal, designed to streamline communication between stakeholders and authorities, providing a direct and transparent channel for addressing trade and industry-related issues.

The portal offers on-demand video conferencing services, in addition to fixed video conference links for regular, scheduled interactions.

According to the ministry, the portal's accessibility extends across various offices and autonomous bodies under the Department of Commerce, such as the DGFT, Coffee Board, Tea Board, Spices Board, Rubber Board, APEDA, MPEDA, ITPO and EIC.

The minister also held discussions centred around critical initiatives aimed at fostering employment across states and enhancing the role of the Department of Commerce in promoting state-level economic growth.

The session also featured interactive presentations from the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, showcasing their achievements in export promotion and ease of doing business, interventions, and ongoing state-level initiatives.

Ministers from 10 state governments attended the session.

The minister Goyal also inaugurated ECGC's new online service portal, alongside a revamped in-house SMILE-ERP system. These innovations mark a significant leap towards paperless processing and faceless service delivery, benefiting both exporters and bank, said the ministry.

“ECGC's embrace of digital solutions underscores its unwavering commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, ensuring world-class services for Indian exporters,” the ministry noted.