CTRI Investors Have Opportunity To Join Centuri Securities Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

Centuri Securities ("Centuri" or "the Company") (NYSE: CTRI ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Centuri announced on June 26, 2024, that its CEO would be resigning from the Company, resulting in a 15.6% drop in share price the next day. The Company released its second quarter 2024 financial results on July 29, 2024, missing consensus estimates. The Company blamed its poor performance on

"reduced offshore wind activities primarily due to the cancellation of a project in late 2023." Based on this news, Centuri's shares fell 22.4% on the same day.

