Correction: Jyske Realkredit To Open New Fixed Rate Bond - Error Only In The Danish Version
Date
9/13/2024 9:00:54 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 13 September 2024
Announcement no. 75/2024
Jyske Realkredit to open new fixed rate bond
Jyske Realkredit will issue new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds of the following type:
3,5% 111.E 2056 for 30-year fixed rate annuity loans 3,5% 111.E 2046 for 20-year fixed rate annuity loans
The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.
The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.
Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit
MENAFN13092024004107003653ID1108670820
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.