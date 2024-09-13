Wolters Kluwer Completes Capital Reduction

Alphen aan den Rijn – September 13, 2024 - Wolters Kluwer announces that it has completed the reduction in share capital approved by at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8, 2024.

The company confirms that 10,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury have now been cancelled. The total number of issued ordinary shares is therefore reduced to 238,516,153 (previously 248,516,153).

Following this cancellation, the number of shares held in treasury is now 2,345,322 and, in accordance with regulatory requirements, Wolters Kluwer has notified the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) of the change in its issued share capital and that it currently holds 0.98% of total issued ordinary shares.

Shares repurchased by the company are added to and held as treasury shares, to be used for capital reduction purposes through share cancellation. Part of these treasury shares may be retained and used to meet future obligations under share-based incentive schemes.

# # #

About Wolters

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit , follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .