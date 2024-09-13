(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Fanz WV , in collaboration with Huntington Mall, is thrilled to announce a special autograph signing event featuring CJ Donaldson, the standout running back for the West Virginia University Mountaineers. This exciting opportunity will take place on September 28, 2024, from 2 PM to 4 PM at the Sports Fanz store located in the Huntington Mall in Barboursville, WV.

About the Event

Announcing the CJ Donaldson WVU Mountaineers Autograph Event

Continue Reading

The event will be held at the Huntington Mall to celebrate CJ Donaldson's journey with the WVU Mountaineers. Fans and collectors alike are invited to meet the talented player, take photos, and gather unforgettable memorabilia.

Tickets for autographs and photo-ops are limited due to time constraints. Attendees will need to purchase a separate autograph ticket for each item they wish to have signed. While no ticket is necessary to attend, Sports Fanz WV encourages early purchases to avoid disappointment.

For photo-ops, a maximum of two people may participate. Sports Fanz will print the photos for pick-up after the event. Tickets for autograph, photo-ops, and inscriptions will not be mailed but can be picked up at the mall up to the day of the event.

Inscriptions are available for those interested, but they cannot be added to items previously signed. Each item is limited to one inscription. To ensure authenticity, the JSA will be present on-site for autograph Certificate of Authenticity (COA) authentication.

For those unable to attend in person, mail-in and drop-off options are available to obtain CJ Donaldson's autograph.

For any additional questions regarding this special event, contact Sports Fanz WV at (681) 235-3124.

To purchase tickets, please visit:

Don't miss this exclusive chance to meet CJ Donaldson and celebrate his achievements with the WVU Mountaineers. Mark your calendars for September 28th from 2 PM to 4 PM at the Huntington Mall

About Sports Fanz WV

Sports Fans WV is the top-rated online sports memorabilia shop located in Liberty Square near Teays Valley, WV. They specialize in authentic, officially licensed products from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and NCAA. They also host autograph events throughout the area. More information about upcoming events can be found at:



Contact Information

Name: Chad Rogers



Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (681)235-3124

SOURCE Sports Fanz

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED