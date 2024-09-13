Elicio Therapeutics Announces Three Upcoming Presentations Focused On Its Lymph Node Targeted, Mkras-Specific Amphiphile Vaccines

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX,“Elicio Therapeutics” or“Elicio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of immunotherapies for the of cancer, today announced upcoming presentations in September and October.



The first presentation will take place at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”) Special in Cancer Research: Advances in Pancreatic Cancer Research being held September 15-18, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Eileen O'Reilly of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will include recent Phase I AMPLIFY-7P trial updates in her keynote lecture.

Presentation Details

Title: Pancreas Cancer 2024: Translating genomic findings into clinical actionability

Session Date and Time: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 5:50 p.m. ET

Presenter: Eileen M. O'Reilly, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

The second presentation will take place at the RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit being held September 25, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Pete DeMuth, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Elicio Therapeutics, will present on the clinical translation of the Elicio RAS-targeted Amphiphile vaccines.

Presentation Details

Title: Targeting mKRAS Vaccination to the Lymph Nodes to Promote Anti-tumor Immunity

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:45 a.m. ET

Presenter: Peter C. DeMuth, Ph.D., Elicio Therapeutics

The third presentation will take place at the Stuart and Molly Sloan Precision Oncology Institute Symposium: Advances in Cancer Vaccines Summit being held October 1, 2024, in Seattle, Washington. Dr. Christopher Haqq, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer of Elicio Therapeutics, will present on the Phase I experience with ELI-002 2P and ELI-002 7P.

Presentation Details

Title: Amplifying tumor specific immunity through lymph node targeted mKRAS-specific amphiphile vaccine in gastrointestinal tumors

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, October 1, 2024, 9:40 a.m. PT

Presenter: Christopher M. Haqq, M.D., Ph.D., Elicio Therapeutics

Robert Connelly, Elicio's Chief Executive Officer, added,“We are pleased to see upcoming meetings highlight recent data from patients who received the 7-peptide version of ELI-002 at the Phase 2 dose, where T cell response data correlated with reductions in tumor biomarker levels and reduced risk of progression or death. With Elicio's $43 million funding raised to date in 2024 expected to provide runway into the second quarter of 2025, we look forward to providing additional clinical data updates from the AMPLIFY-201 trial expected in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the AMPLIFY-7P randomized Phase 2 interim analysis expected in first quarter of 2025.”

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel lymph node-targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of some of the most aggressive cancers. By combining expertise in immunology and immunotherapy, Elicio is harnessing the natural power of the immune system with the AMP technology, which allows for therapeutic payloads to be delivered directly to the lymph nodes, with the goal of enhancing the immune system's cancer-fighting capabilities. By targeting cancer immunotherapies to the core of the immune response, AMP aims to optimize the lymph nodes' natural ability to educate, activate and amplify cancer-specific T cells, which are essential for recognizing and eliminating tumor cells. Engineered to synchronize immunity in these highly potent sites, AMP is built to enhance the magnitude, potency, quality and durability of the immune response to drive antitumor activity. Elicio's R&D pipeline includes off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines ELI-002, (targeting mKRAS-driven cancers) as well as ELI-007 and ELI-008 (targeting BRAF-driven cancers and p53 hotspot mutations, respectively). For more information, please visit .

About the Amphiphile Platform

Our proprietary Amphiphile (“AMP”) platform delivers investigational immunotherapeutics directly to the“brain center” of the immune system – the lymph nodes. We believe this site-specific delivery of disease-specific antigens, adjuvants and other immunomodulators may efficiently educate, activate and amplify critical immune cells, potentially resulting in induction and persistence of potent adaptive immunity required to treat many diseases. In preclinical models, we have observed lymph node-specific engagement driving therapeutic immune responses of increased magnitude, function and durability. We believe our AMP lymph node-targeted approach will produce superior clinical benefits compared to immunotherapies that do not engage the lymph nodes based upon preclinical studies.

Our AMP platform, originally developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has broad potential in the cancer space to advance a number of development initiatives through internal activities, in-licensing arrangements or development collaborations and partnerships.

The AMP platform has been shown to deliver immunotherapeutics directly to the lymph nodes by latching on to the protein albumin, found in the bloodstream, as it travels to lymphatic tissue. In preclinical models, we have observed lymph node-specific engagement driving immune responses of increased magnitude, function and durability.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding the sufficiency of Elicio's existing cash and cash equivalents to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second quarter of 2025, Elicio's planned clinical programs, including planned clinical trials, the potential of Elicio's product candidates, the expected participation and presentation at upcoming conferences and medical meetings, and other statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Elicio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We use words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“plans,”“expects,”“projects,”“future,”“intends,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,”“guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, Elicio's financial condition, including its anticipated cash runway and ability to obtain the funding necessary to advance the development of ELI-002 and any other future product candidates, and Elicio's ability to continue as a going concern; Elicio's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, including ELI-002; the timing of initiation of Elicio's planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Elicio's clinical trials, including updated data from the AMPLIFY-201 trial expected in the fourth quarter of 2024 and interim analysis from the Phase 2 AMPLIFY-7P trial expected in the first quarter of 2025; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; Elicio's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; and Elicio's estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks are more fully discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, as amended on April 29, 2024, under the heading“Risk Factors”, and any subsequent reports and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Elicio as of the date of this release. Elicio does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except to the extent required by law.

