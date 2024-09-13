Kraneshares Expands Leadership Team To Drive Institutional Growth And Strategic Partnerships

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a leader in China, Climate, and Alternative exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announces the expansion of its key leadership team with the of Florence Moon to Managing Director, Head of Institutional Business Development, and the appointment of Kevin Orr as Managing Director, Head of Strategic Partnerships. These moves reinforce KraneShares' commitment to institutional growth and strategic partnerships, advancing the firm's mission of providing innovative solutions to clients worldwide.



Florence Moon has been with KraneShares since 2019 and brings over 15 years of experience working with institutional clients. She previously held senior roles at VanEck Global, where she contributed to the firm's growth from $2 billion to $50 billion in assets under management. Florence is a graduate of the University of Virginia and resides outside of Annapolis, Maryland.

Kevin Orr is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience. Kevin has a strong background in global business and product development, having held senior leadership roles at Putnam Investments, PanAgora Asset Management, and 3D/L Capital Management. His expertise will drive KraneShares' efforts to form and expand key strategic alliances.

Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares, said:“We are thrilled to promote Florence and welcome Kevin to our leadership team. Florence's institutional expertise and Kevin's ability to build strategic partnerships will ensure KraneShares continues to grow and innovate globally. Their combined leadership will help us deliver even greater value to our clients.”

These leadership developments underscore KraneShares' commitment to growth and innovation as it continues to expand its global footprint.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on China, Climate, and Alternatives. KraneShares seeks to provide innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market strategies based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies and delivers groundbreaking capital market opportunities and believes investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to various asset classes. The firm was founded in 2013 and serves institutions and financial professionals globally. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

