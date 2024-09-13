Parazero Received First Order For Its Advanced Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Solution From Global Leading Tier-1 Defense Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "company” or“ParaZero”), an aerospace company specializing in drone safety systems for defense and commercial drones and for urban air mobility aircraft, today announced it has received its first order for its innovative Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems solution from a global leading Tier-1 defense customer. This marks a significant milestone in ParaZero's expansion into the defense market, and specifically in the counter-unmanned aerial systems market, leveraging the company's cutting-edge technology to address emerging security challenges in various industries.

ParaZero announced earlier this year its intention to enter the counter unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS or anti-drone) market, by developing dedicated solutions based on its advanced technology and patents. The C-UAS solution utilizes ParaZero's unique proprietary technology, offering an advanced platform for mitigating potential threats posed by rogue or hostile drones. By providing a robust, multi-layered system for drone detection and neutralization, ParaZero continues to push the boundaries of safety and security in the rapidly growing drone sector.

In recent years, drones have become a major challenge to both military and non-military entities. Recent world events and wars, including the war in Ukraine and throughout the Middle East have shown how small drones can cause significant damage and risk to militaries. The market for C-UAS is expected to reach $5.2B by 2028 according to a MarketandMarkets report. Drones are becoming increasingly sophisticated and capable, as well as cheap and easy to operate.

"We are thrilled to have secured our first order from a Tier-1 leading defense customer for our C-UAS solution," said Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. "We identified the needs in this sector and its potential and accelerated our efforts in order to enter this market as fast as we can. This unique solution is based on our proprietary technology that is already implemented in countless of our solutions in the drone market. The current order reflects our ability to successfully execute our plans to answer the growing demand for effective counter-drone solutions to safeguard critical infrastructure, public spaces and sensitive operations. Our technology provides a reliable and scalable defense system against the evolving threats posed by unauthorized UAVs."

The C-UAS platform is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing security systems, offering a high level of customization and scalability for a wide range of applications, including military, law enforcement and commercial operations. The system's ability to neutralize threats, while ensuring minimal disruption to surrounding environments, makes it an ideal solution for critical and high-stakes operations.

ParaZero's entry into the C-UAS market represents the company's commitment to expanding its portfolio of drone-related safety and security technologies, while also addressing global demand for innovative solutions to counter the rising number of drone incursions.

