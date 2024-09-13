ISI WELCOMES BRYAN CHAMPAGNE AS CHIEF SERVICES OFFICER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bryan Champagne, ISI's new Chief Services Officer.

Bryan Champagne joins ISI leadership, overseeing Managed (MSP) division.

- David Lawrence, CEO of ISIHERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ISI, a leading provider of security and compliance solutions for the defense industrial base (DIB), announced Bryan Champagne as their new Chief Services Officer.With 20+ years of technology and services experience, Bryan has served in a number of roles across management teams, including as CEO, CTO and SVP of Services.“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Bryan Champagne as our new Chief Services Officer,” says David Lawrence, ISI's Chief Executive Officer.“Bryan's direct expertise with MSPs, in particular those operating in a market with significant industry tailwinds and experiencing hyper growth, is a perfect match for ISI.”Bryan joins the ISI executive team, overseeing the organization's Managed Service Provider (MSP) division. Beginning his career with Microsoft and EMC working on integration and disaster recovery, Bryan then founded Congruity which provided cloud and support services to more than 4,500 clients. Since leaving Congruity, Bryan has held various C-Suite roles in the MSP, software, and cybersecurity spaces.As a Registered Provider Organization , ISI is a proven and trusted compliance partner for hundreds of defense contractors. Under Bryan's guidance, ISI's customer service and compliance offerings will continue to excel.Learn more about ISI at .About ISIISI is a security and compliance solution provider for US defense contractors. We are the only partner with the ability and scale to support our customers throughout their security and compliance journey. With solutions encompassing CMMC & NIST compliance, managed IT & cybersecurity, and FSO services & clearance support, we tailor our approach to meet our clients' needs, ensuring they maintain a long-term, robust security posture while meeting Defense Industrial Base (DIB) compliance requirements. Our expert guidance, hands-on management and support, and technology solutions are relied upon by over 900 clients across the DIB.

