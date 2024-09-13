Global Outcry: 49 Nations Demand Venezuela Release Election Results

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant move at the United Nations, 49 countries and the European Union have called on Venezuelan authorities to release detailed results of the July 28 presidential election.



This demand comes amid widespread concerns about electoral fraud. It highlights the international community's growing unease with the situation in Venezuela.



The joint statement, read by Panama's Foreign Javier Martínez-Acha, urges Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE ) to publish results from all polling stations immediately.



It also calls for independent observers to verify the results, emphasizing the need for credibility, legitimacy, and transparency in the electoral process.



Notable signatories include Argentina, Australia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain, the United States, France, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.







However, Mexico's absence from the list is conspicuous, potentially indicating President López Obrador's sympathetic stance towards Nicolás Maduro's regime.

International Response to Venezuela's Electoral Crisis

Opposition leader María Corina Machado has denounced the election as fraudulent, claiming victory for candidate Edmundo González Urrutia. She hailed the UN statement as a step towards a democratic transition in Venezuela.



A preliminary report by UN experts on August 13 criticized the CNE for failing to meet basic transparency and integrity measures. The report also noted that the electoral body did not adhere to established timelines.



The joint statement expresses deep concern over human rights abuses in Venezuela. It cites issues such as repression, arbitrary detentions, killings, and denial of fair trial guarantees.



These tactics are used to intimidate the opposition. In response to the alleged electoral fraud, the United States has imposed sanctions on 16 Venezuelan officials.



These include the Supreme Court president and electoral authority directors. However, the U.S. has refrained from tightening restrictions on the oil sector.



The international community's call for transparency and the imposition of sanctions underscore the global significance of Venezuela 's political crisis.



As the situation unfolds, the world watches closely. There is hope for a peaceful resolution and the restoration of democratic norms in the troubled South American nation.

