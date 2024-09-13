Gold Hits Record High As Fed Rate Cut Looms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) prices soared to unprecedented heights on Thursday, driven by a weakening dollar and anticipation of an imminent Reserve interest rate cut.



This surge reflects broader economic trends and geopolitical tensions, impacting various sectors of the market.



The precious metal's December futures climbed $37.80 to reach $2,580.20 per ounce, surpassing the previous record close of $2,560.30 set on August 29.



This rally comes amid mixed economic indicators in the United States. August saw a slight increase in U.S. consumer prices, while core inflation remained stubborn.



These factors may influence the Federal Reserve 's decision next week, with markets expecting a modest 25 basis point rate cut.







Producer prices in August also rose marginally above forecasts, primarily due to higher service costs. However, the overall trend still points towards decelerating inflation.



The Consumer Price Index for August registered at 2.5%, down from July's 2.9%. This data reinforces expectations of a rate cut, a scenario typically favorable for non-interest-bearing gold.



Palladium experienced a notable 2.3% increase, reaching $1,031 per ounce. This two-month high stems from supply concerns following Russian President Vladimir Putin 's comments about potential export restrictions.



Copper prices also hit a two-week high, climbing 1.9% to $9,263.50 per metric ton on the London Metal Exchange. This uptick reflects growing demand in China and prospects of interest rate cuts.



These developments underscore the intricate relationship between monetary policy, geopolitical events, and commodity markets. As global economic uncertainties persist, gold continues to attract investors seeking safe-haven assets.

