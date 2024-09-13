Fastest Growing Company In Massachusetts Expands Leadership Team With Key Hires In Product, International, And Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Former Drizly product veteran and other strategic hires accelerate Uwill's product innovation and expansion



BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill , the leading mental and wellness solution supporting 3 million students at more than 400 colleges, today announced the appointment of Joshua Li as vice president of product, Asini Wijewardane as managing director, UK, and Julia

Mahr as chief of staff. The appointments will help accelerate the company's growth and impact as it works to meet the growing demand for access to high-quality mental health support to students worldwide.

"Mental health is the most critical issue facing our education system today, with profound implications not just for students, but also for their families and entire communities," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "The exceptional talent we have attracted reflects the success of our organization and the vital importance of our mission to offer immediate mental health and wellness support eliminating all barriers to care."

Joshua Li , Uwill's vice president of product, brings more than 15 years of experience in product management and business strategy. He will lead product strategy, focusing on expanding platform capabilities to enhance the experience for both individuals and administrators. Most recently, he served as the senior director of product for consumer and strategic partnerships at Drizly, where he oversaw all consumer-facing products and user experience before the company's exit to Uber (UBER). After graduating from MIT, Li held roles at TripAdvisor (TRIP), and Bain & Company.

In addition, Asini Wijewardane has been appointed managing director of the UK, leveraging her deep understanding of international healthcare markets and mental health services. A former 40 Under 40 honoree, Wijewardane previously served as director of counselor success at Uwill, managing the development, recruitment, and retention of Uwill's counselor community. With broad leadership and operational experience across three continents, her career includes roles in social enterprise, business development, and project management. She joins a team focused on global expansion that includes Natasha O'Brien , co-founder of therapy app WellTrack, who leads the company's Canadian growth efforts.

As chief of staff, Julia Mahr brings a wealth of experience to her role from her work at renowned organizations such as KIPP MA and Chicago Public Schools, where she excelled in various roles including special education teacher, dean of support services, data manager, and director of recruitment. A graduate of the University of Michigan, she brings an extensive background in student and staff development, and will focus on efforts to build team culture, operations and organizational development.

Earlier this year, Uwill also strengthened its leadership with the appointment of Robin Rich as

vice president of counselor success, and Ryan Leer , vice president of customer success. Rich has 20 years of experience in mental health and education, previously serving as president of the Youth Innovation Lab at Peer Health Exchange, where she led the development of a digital mental health product recognized by Fast Company in 2023. Leer served in a similar role for Examity, the leader in online student proctoring, where he oversaw strategic enterprise partnerships.

The new hires follow a period of significant growth and expansion for the Natick-based business, which continues to expand its engineering, clinical affairs, and customer success teams. In August, Inc. Magazine recognized Uwill as the #1 fastest-growing company in Massachusetts and the 27th in the nation. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 3 million students from all 50 states.

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. As the most cost-effective way to expand and enhance a college's mental health offerings, Uwill partners with over 400 institutions, including Princeton University, the Ohio State University, Santa Fe Community College, and University of Alabama - Online. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit

uwill .

