Gaxos To Participate In Unity’S Upcoming Unite 2024 Conference On September 18Th To 20Th In Barcelona, Spain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseland, NJ, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Unite 2024 on September 18th - 20th in Barcelona, Spain.



“We are excited to be part of Unity's Unite 2024 conference,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.“As we engage with development communities, gamers, and leaders, we forge meaningful relationships that facilitate growth for our AI offerings.”

About Unite 2024 Conference

Unite is Unity's annual conference that brings together game developers, artists, and others from the Unity community. Attendees from around the world, and of all skill levels and interests, engage in deep dives and breakout sessions, have exciting networking opportunities, and be the first to hear the latest Unity announcements.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

