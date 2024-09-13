Trading Technologies Named To Crain's Chicago Business' Best Places To Work In Chicago For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets provider, was named yesterday to Crain's Chicago Business' Best Places to Work in Chicago for the second consecutive year, earning a place on the list for 2024.

Crain's recognizes the Best Places to Work in Chicago that, according to their employees, go above and beyond in putting a focus on quality workplace culture, which Crain's calls "a critical step toward creating and nurturing an engaged workforce." The 2024 companies selected were honored at a cocktail reception last night hosted by Crain's. The full feature on the companies selected will appear in the Sept. 16 issue of the magazine.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "We're thrilled to receive this recognition two years in a row as employee satisfaction is a major factor in our success. There's nothing better than a motivated team that is aligned, empowered and appreciated. That serves our company and our clients well as we continue to grow globally and meet the ever-evolving needs of the financial markets industry."

As featured in the 2023 write-ups of winners, Crain's wrote: "The rise of the fintech industry may seem like a recent development, but Trading Technologies International has been building software and infrastructure to support electronic futures trading since 1994....Trading Technologies invests heavily in its employees through work-life balance-conscious policies, like emergency care for staff's children or elderly parents, and via employee resource groups such as those focused on cultural celebrations like Diwali or celebrating LGBTQ+ pride."

Crain's partners with Workforce Research Group, an independent firm that manages employee engagement surveys, to conduct the research and provide the magazine with a ranked list. The rankings are based on a calculation that involves the weighting of an employee survey (80%) and [in-depth] employer questionnaire (20%).

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

SOURCE Trading Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED