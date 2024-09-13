WOMEN BUSINESS COLLABORATIVE TO HOLD ANNUAL ACTION FOR IMPACT SUMMIT ON SEPTEMBER 25, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC) the leading alliance of organizations, companies and individuals working together to achieve equal position, pay and power for all women in business, will hold the 2024 WBC Action for Impact Annual Summit virtually on September 25, 2024. The WBC Action for Impact Summit will recognize 3 leading CEOs honored for their Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity and 4Trailblazers in Gender Equity and Diversity.

"The WBC Action for impact Summit isn't just about dialogue. It's also about celebrating those who have paved the way for change and those that have driven innovation for impact," commented WBC CEO Gwen K. Young. "During our summit, we will have the opportunity to engage in sessions with some of the top industry leaders on trends in business and how we can diversify the business landscape."

CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Award

The CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Award recognizes corporate leaders whose efforts have made significant contributions to the advancement of diversity within their companies and increased opportunities for women in business roles.

The 2024 CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Award honorees are:



Priscilla Almodovar – President & CEO, Fannie Mae

Judy Marks – Chair, CEO & President, Otis Worldwide Corporation Priscilla Sims Brown – President & CEO, Amalgamated Bank

WBC Trailblazer in Gender Equity & Diversity Award

The WBC Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award recognizes individual leaders who have implemented innovative change within their own communities and beyond.

The 2024 WBC Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award honorees are:



Charles Johnson, President, SodexoMagic

Vernā Myers – Founder & President, The Vernā Myers Company

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organization Lucy Sanders – Founder & Executive in Residence, National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT)

For more information on WBC and to register to attend the 2024 A4I Annual Summit, please visit .

About Women Business Collaborative (WBC)

Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of more than 85 organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies and the media to accelerate change. For more information on the Women Business Collaborative visit wbcollaborativ .

